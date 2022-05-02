The popular private instant messaging app and service Telegram appears to be working on a new subscription offering that will give people access to exclusive features. The new Premium subscription is being tested with iPhone and iPad users who are part of the current beta testing pool.

In information shared by an unofficial Telegram Beta channel and picked up by 9to5Google, we see that Telegraph Premium will be the name of the subscription — although pricing is as-yet-unknown. We do know that new stickers and sections will be part of the offering, although it's possible that more additions will be shared in due course.