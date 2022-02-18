We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Tesla's updated iPhone app finally supports actionable notifications

The Tesla app now allows people to interact with their car right from a notification without needing to launch the app proper.
Tesla Model YSource: Tesla

Tesla has updated its iPhone app to add support for actionable notifications, allowing people to interact with their car without having to open the app proper.

The updated app, which is available in the App Store as version 4.6.0, now allows people to control their car's functions whenever it sends them a notification. Examples seen so far include being able to stop charging when receiving a notification to say that it has stated and being able to disable climate control when a desired temperature has been met.

The full Tesla app release notes also mention a new Charge Stats screen as well as a way to submit comprehensive claims for Tesla Insurance policyholders.

  • Charge Stats displays your vehicle energy charged and estimated costs
  • Submit comprehensive claims for Tesla Insurance policyholders
  • Support for actionable vehicle push notifications

Those who already have the Tesla app installed will see the update being presented now. Anyone who hasn't yet installed the app can get it from the App Store now. It's free, although you'll obviously need a Tesla car to make real use of it. Tesla cars are not, however, free. For those who do already have the car, the Tesla app is undoubtedly the best iPhone app for you.

