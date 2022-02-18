Tesla's updated iPhone app finally supports actionable notifications

Tesla has updated its iPhone app to add support for actionable notifications, allowing people to interact with their car without having to open the app proper.

The updated app, which is available in the App Store as version 4.6.0, now allows people to control their car's functions whenever it sends them a notification. Examples seen so far include being able to stop charging when receiving a notification to say that it has stated and being able to disable climate control when a desired temperature has been met.

There are more actionable notifications, when the car starts charging you can choose to stop it.



There are likely others such as ‘install update’ when you receive an available update notification. pic.twitter.com/gF5BxDySdS — Not a Tesla App (@NotATeslaApp) February 17, 2022

The full Tesla app release notes also mention a new Charge Stats screen as well as a way to submit comprehensive claims for Tesla Insurance policyholders.

Charge Stats displays your vehicle energy charged and estimated costs

Submit comprehensive claims for Tesla Insurance policyholders

Those who already have the Tesla app installed will see the update being presented now. Anyone who hasn't yet installed the app can get it from the App Store now. It's free, although you'll obviously need a Tesla car to make real use of it. Tesla cars are not, however, free. For those who do already have the car, the Tesla app is undoubtedly the best iPhone app for you.