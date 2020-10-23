What you need to know
- The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both ship with a Ceramic Shield coating on the front.
- Apple says it has 4 times better drop protection than iPhone 11.
- A new YouTube video aims to put that to the test and things are looking good.
The release of the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro also sees the debut of the new Ceramic Shield display. Apple says that the new screens have up to four times better drop protection than iPhone 11 – but does it stand up to that claim? YouTuber MobileReviewsEh decided to find out.
Spotted by MacRumors, the video sees an iPhone 12 being put through some tests involving a force meter. As the tests showed, the iPhone 11 was able to withstand 352 newtons of force before it cracked. The iPhone 12 that was tested could withstand 442 newtons of force before showing any signs of damage.
It was a similar story in the scratch tests, too. The iPhone 12 was able to hold up to scratching by coins, keys, and more without showing any wear and that was repeated when some more scientific tests were carried out.
You can watch the full video to see how it all went down, but it's summed up pretty well by the YouTuber.
This Ceramic Shield is definitely tougher on the iPhone 12s. Quite a bit, over 100 newtons. It took a lot of effort to break this screen. The remainder of the iPhone in terms of scratch protection is similar to the iPhone 11. Screen is a little more scratch resistant.
This is certainly a good start for the iPhone 12 lineup but we'll need to see how these things hold up out in the real world. Now more people have their own iPhones we'll see soon enough whether they're as tough as they first seem.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can't use your Apple Card on Amazon anymore and nobody knows why
Apple Card users are finding that they can no longer use their card when buying things from Amazon.
Taiwanese iPhone 12 shortages should reportedly be solved 'in two weeks'
Both Foxconn and Pegatron are said to be working to try and fix an iPhone 12 supply issue in Taiwan.
Apple, Netflix frontrunners for 'No Time to Die' streaming deal
According to reports, Apple and Netflix lead the pack to land a streaming deal for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', following rumors that the film is being offered to streaming platforms for a "monstrous" sum.
Colorful choices! So which iPhone 12 shade is right for you?
This year, you can select from five colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Which one is your favorite? You decide!