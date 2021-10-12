Popular text expansion and replacement app TextExpander is out today with a big version 7 update and it brings with it some even bigger improvements to an already excellent app.

Right at the heart of the new update are improved snippet suggestions. Better than ever, TextExpander's suggestions will make it easier to know which types of text you're typing repeatedly and make it quicker than ever to create snippets that will make your life better in the future. The chances are you don't even realize how often you type the same thing!

Improved snippet conflict resolution improves the way TextExpander highlights snippets that need work.

A refresh to TextExpander's conflict management means the Snippet you want to expand will be the one that expands. The app now shows you how to resolve conflicts with your Snippet abbreviations in a clear, easier-to-use interface.

On top of that, the new TextExpander 7 also improves search, making it easier to find the snippet you're looking for.

We know how important it is to find the right Snippet when you need it—which is why TextExpander 7 also features an upgraded search feature to help you find the right Snippet, faster. You can now view search results by group, and adjust how your search results are sorted and presented to quickly find what you need.

All of this and more ensures TextExpander continues to be the best Mac app at what it does — taking text people type regularly and making it less repetitive. I use TextExpander daily and I'm super pleased that the folks behind it continue to improve it for us users!

You can read more about TextExpander's big update on the TextExpander blog right now.