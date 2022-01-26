Apple has updated its App Store Connect API to give developers "greater flexibility to automate and customize workflows" for their app.

The update, which was announced via a post to Apple's developer website, also links out to a page that offers more information about the updated API.

The App Store Connect API now offers greater flexibility to automate and customize workflows for your app. With these new capabilities, you can create and submit in-app events, custom product pages, and product page optimization tests. This release also includes support for the updated App Store submission experience, which lets you submit multiple items, submit without a new app version, and retrieve submission statuses.

Apple's App Store Connect API allows developers to set up App Clips, edit app metadata, and manage TestFlight among a whole host of other features. The option to download monthly reports on payments and other financials is also included.

Customize and automate your workflows so you can focus on creating great apps. This standards-based REST API lets you automate tasks across developer tools, such as App Store Connect, Xcode, and Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles, to give you greater flexibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Developers who want to learn more can head on over to the App Store Connect API explainer page now.