Apple's AirPods are all the rage right now. Wherever you go, there's bound to be someone with white earbuds sticking out of their ears. The AirPods' ubiquity is in part due to their impressive performance, seamless compatibility with the rest of Apple's ecosystem, and ease of use. But the AirPods are not for everyone. There are still other more economical options out there that work just as great. The HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds happen to be one of them.
Engineered with real functionality in mind, these come equipped with high-quality speakers and advanced audio distribution profile support, pumping out precision-tuned sonics and delivering a full-range listening experience. They're outfitted with Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing and fuss-free connectivity, advanced touch controls that let you take calls and switch tracks, and integrated wireless charging for ultimate convenience. They're even designed with IPX5 water resistance, so you can sport them in any weather.
Check them out:
Why throw hundreds of dollars at a pair of AirPods when you can pick these up for a fraction of the price? Normally retailing for $89, the HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds can be yours today for only $69 — a savings of 22 percent.
See Deal
Prices are subject to change.
An Animal Crossing Direct is coming on February 20!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Goldenerre's Classic Link Bracelet turns your Apple Watch into jewelry
Who says the Apple Watch has to have a band that looks like, well, a watch band? Goldenerre takes the link bracelet to the next level with this elegant bracelet band.
Kuo expects 'tens of millions' of AirTag UWB tags to be produced this year
Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro already include UWB tags, but AirTags are where it's at. Ming-Chi Kuo believes huge numbers of them will be produced this year.
Secure your home, and add a little Alexa magic with these smart locks
If you're looking for smart locks that work with Alexa, you've come to the right place. These items will help you secure your home by simply using your voice.