Apple's AirPods are all the rage right now. Wherever you go, there's bound to be someone with white earbuds sticking out of their ears. The AirPods' ubiquity is in part due to their impressive performance, seamless compatibility with the rest of Apple's ecosystem, and ease of use. But the AirPods are not for everyone. There are still other more economical options out there that work just as great. The HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds happen to be one of them.

Engineered with real functionality in mind, these come equipped with high-quality speakers and advanced audio distribution profile support, pumping out precision-tuned sonics and delivering a full-range listening experience. They're outfitted with Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing and fuss-free connectivity, advanced touch controls that let you take calls and switch tracks, and integrated wireless charging for ultimate convenience. They're even designed with IPX5 water resistance, so you can sport them in any weather.

Check them out:

Why throw hundreds of dollars at a pair of AirPods when you can pick these up for a fraction of the price? Normally retailing for $89, the HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds can be yours today for only $69 — a savings of 22 percent.

Prices are subject to change.