Sometimes you've just got to hand it to Apple. They came out with the AirPods a few years back and today you see them pretty much everywhere. Of course, Apple also charges a premium for its accessories leaving many people priced out of that trendy AirPod looks. Fortunately, you can get the look for less with the AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds .

The AirSounds are Bluetooth earbuds that were clearly inspired by the AirPod design, which includes a convenient charging case that lets you top up your earbuds when you're on the go. You'll get up to 3 hours of playback time on a full charge with the pack offering an additional 8 hours of battery power whenever you need it.

Everything runs on Bluetooth 4.2 and pairing to your device (Android or iOS) is easy. But best of all is the price — you'll pay just $35 which is 65% off the regular price here and even more if you compare to other brands offering similarly styled products.

If this is what you've been looking for and you want to buy an extra pair as a backup or to give as a gift, you can get two pairs of AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds for just $65. It's an incredible deal that allows you to enjoy all the benefits of truly wireless music.

See at iMore Digital Offers