Apple Maps offers extensions for specific apps and services. You can, for example, use OpenTable to reserve a spot at your favorite restaurant, use Uber to hail a ride, and visit Yelp to check out reviews of that coffee shop you've been thinking about checking out. Here are all the apps that offer Apple Maps extensions!

What is a Maps extension?

The primary purpose of Maps extensions is to give you the ability to do things like book a reservation at a restaurant without having to leave the Maps app. This integration will free up your precious time by cutting out the need to switch between and search within different apps.

The feature launched with iOS 10 back in 2013 but is still supported by a select few apps in iOS 15 today.

Apps that have extensions for Maps

Third-party apps that offer ride-hailing or dining reservation functionality can opt into supporting Apple's Maps extension feature. We've listed several to make things easy for you.

Maps extensions for ride-hailing

Maps extensions for restaurant bookings

OpenTable The OpenTable extension lets you book a reservation at any restaurant that uses OpenTable reservations. Once enabled, simply search for a restaurant in the Maps app for an easy way to check dining availability. Free at App Store Yelp The Yelp extension for Apple Maps lets you book a reservation at any restaurant that uses Yelp reservations. Free at App Store The Fork The Fork works in some of the biggest cities of France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, and Brazil and offers rewards for bookings. Its Maps extension makes it easy to book restaurants. Free at App Store Quandoo Quandoo's booking service is offered in several countries around the globe, including Australia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, the UK, and more. Book restaurants and bars easily via the Maps app. Free at App Store

How to enable Maps extensions on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap Maps. Choose the type of extensions you wish to turn on under Extensions. Toggle On the extension you want to enable. Green means it's on.

Note: If you don't see the Extension heading, no apps are installed on your device with Maps extensions capabilities.

Once you've followed the above steps, you can use the third-party ride-hailing and dining reservation apps within the Maps app. For more help getting the feature set up, check out our guide on how to enable and use Maps extensions.

All in one place

When looking up a location in Apple Maps, the next thing you want to do is work out how to get there. Integrating ride-share services into the Maps app makes total sense for the best iPhone experience.

Similarly, if you look up a restaurant's address details, your next move might be to book a table. Rather than jumping into a browser or another app, integration with OpenTable and Yelp means you can achieve that with just a couple of taps from the restaurant's detail page in the Maps app.