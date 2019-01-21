Apple's HomePod was met with minor scandal when it was discovered that its silicone base was leaving rings on various wooden surfaces after being placed there for some time. Basically, the silicone interacts with the oil finish on a piece of wooden furniture, transferring a little color over. Your best option is to simply keep your HomePod off your wooden tables, desks, and nightstands. However, if the best place for your speaker is on a wooden surface, then consider these mats and stands to help protect your teak.
Deeroll silicone anti-slip pad
The Deeroll pad is essentially a little pedestal upon which you may rest your mighty HomePod. The ring of your speaker sits into the Deeroll, which is shaped like a very wide plunger. Ironically, the Deeroll pad is made of silicone, but it's made of much sterner stuff, and Deeroll promises it leaves no marks whatsoever.
elago HomePod stand
This stand "flips the script" as the kids (and the company) say in that it actually holds your HomePod on its side. The base of the elago stand is, again, silicone, but it's different from what's on the bottom of the HomePod and won't leave a ring. elago promises that the stand doesn't impede the HomePod's ability to EQ itself in your room since the tweeters and woofer aren't being blocked at all.
Meres aluminum holder
This one's a little more ham-fisted in its approach, but if you like the silver, sort of industrial look, then it may be up your alley. Meres' holder is a stand with bars at each of the four corners to hold your HomePod in place. Your speaker then sits in the middle, unimpeded. The bottom is slightly sunken so that your HomePod can be comfortably nestled in there, and if nothing else, the Meres stand prevents it from being accidentally knocked over.
Circle for HomePod
Circle Tech's Circle is just that: a circle. It's like the end of the black plungers you see, with a protruding center that sits up under your HomePod. These are made of stainless steel, so they won't leave a mark on your wooden furniture. They're probably the most inconspicuous item on this list, really just looking like part of your HomePod when all is said and done.
HomeBase HomePod wall mount
The absolute best option for keep rings off your wooden tabletops? Get your HomePod off of tables altogether with the HomeBase wall mount. It's a bracket with circles on each end into which you slide your HomePod. The mount sits flush against the wall, and there's a large hole for the power cable, so everything looks nice and clean.
Pad & Quill leather HomePod coaster
Ostensibly first to market with something like this, Pad & Quill's leather coaster is the haute couture way to prevent stains on your wooden furniture. These $20 coasters are exactly that: oversize leather coasters that come in black, whiskey brown, or chestnut brown. They're elegant and relatively discreet since they're perfectly sized for the bottom of the HomePod.
HomePlate coaster
The HomePlate coaster from H-Squared is another great and tidy option, since its raised circle fits into the ring on the bottom of your HomePod, and then the base simply looks like it was meant to be there all along. Made of acrylic, this one certainly won't leave any marks behind, and you can grab it in black or white for around $11. The flat design means no interference with the HomePod's EQ-ing functions, and little rubber feet on the bottom means no slippage.
Lanmu anti-slip pad
Much like Deeroll's stand, this one keeps in line with Apple's aesthetic. It sits flat on your table to prevent slippage and hold your HomePod in place with a raised ring. It also comes in black or white.
If you're worried about your HomePod leaving unsightly rings on your wood furniture, grab one of these made-for-HomePod coasters for it. The Deeroll coaster is your best option if you want to stick with the Apple style.
