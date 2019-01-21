Apple's HomePod was met with minor scandal when it was discovered that its silicone base was leaving rings on various wooden surfaces after being placed there for some time. Basically, the silicone interacts with the oil finish on a piece of wooden furniture, transferring a little color over. Your best option is to simply keep your HomePod off your wooden tables, desks, and nightstands. However, if the best place for your speaker is on a wooden surface, then consider these mats and stands to help protect your teak.

If you're worried about your HomePod leaving unsightly rings on your wood furniture, grab one of these made-for-HomePod coasters for it. The Deeroll coaster is your best option if you want to stick with the Apple style.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.