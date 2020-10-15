What you need to know
- If you're buying a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you're going to need a case.
- DiscCase iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases are drop-tested, fine for wireless charging, and more.
- Oh, and they're made out of recycled CDs.
You probably need a new case to go with that new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro you're planning on picking up, so why not get one that is helping the planet as well? Nimble's DiscCase iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases are ready to go – and they're made from recycled CDs so they're doing their bit for the environment as well
CDs have been around since the 1980s which means one or two have been thrown out over the years. Those CDs don't need to end up at landfills because they can be made into all kinds of things. Not least, protection for your new iPhone.
Don't think that the big selling point here is the recycled material, though. These new DiscCase iPhone 12 and Phone 12 Pro cases do the job, too.
Designed and tested to withstand everyday drops and bumps. The impact-absorbing outer band and raised front lip not only ensures your phone's safety, but adds extra grip to help avoid drops before they happen.
They're also scratch-resistant and feature an anti-yellowing feature that should prevent their clear form being sullied by the yellow tint that some other clear cases suffer from.
You can order a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro case right now with a price of $39.95. You can also pick up the same cases for other iPhone models as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple wants Telegram to remove posts related to the Belarus election
Apple has told Telegram that it needs to remove some messages because they have personally identifiable information. But it won't let the messaging app explain why they're being deleted.
Belkin announces new iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories
Belkin has announced a new range of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12, as well as a new UltraGlass Screen protector.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with one of these screen protectors
If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro, keep that screen safe with a great screen protector.