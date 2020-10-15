You probably need a new case to go with that new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro you're planning on picking up, so why not get one that is helping the planet as well? Nimble's DiscCase iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases are ready to go – and they're made from recycled CDs so they're doing their bit for the environment as well

CDs have been around since the 1980s which means one or two have been thrown out over the years. Those CDs don't need to end up at landfills because they can be made into all kinds of things. Not least, protection for your new iPhone.

Don't think that the big selling point here is the recycled material, though. These new DiscCase iPhone 12 and Phone 12 Pro cases do the job, too.

Designed and tested to withstand everyday drops and bumps. The impact-absorbing outer band and raised front lip not only ensures your phone's safety, but adds extra grip to help avoid drops before they happen.

They're also scratch-resistant and feature an anti-yellowing feature that should prevent their clear form being sullied by the yellow tint that some other clear cases suffer from.