Though I haven't traveled since last summer, I know that I prefer to consolidate what I carry when traveling. After all, it is a hassle to keep track of everything and if you can have more multipurpose products, the better. I actually have a packing cube stowed away in my luggage that already has my spare power adapters, Lightning cable, Apple Watch charger, and a Nintendo Switch USB-C adapter and cable so that I don't need to do that before packing for a trip. But even still, that's several different loose items — what if I could reduce a few of those into a single product? Enter the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. This appears to be mophie's own version of Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger but with one more charging area for your AirPods. It even one-ups Apple's charger in other ways, like including a power adapter, cable, and a carrying case. Is the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe worth the money? Let's find out.

mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe: Price and availability

The mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is available directly from mophie at Zagg and you can also find it at the Apple Store, either in-person or online. It only comes in one color, which is black. It retails for $150. mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe: One of the most convenient travel accessories yet

The mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is pretty much the travel charger that Apple should have come up with. Both the charger and carrying case that it comes in are wrapped up in stylish, premium fabric. The case feels like a felt wool material, while the charger itself is more of a cloth fabric with what feels like a canvas finish, which adds a bit of no-slip grip to it to prevent it from sliding around. The interior lining of the charger is a soft-touch material that gives it a premium aesthetic. On the case, you have a large button with an elastic cord closure and there are dividers to keep the charging cable, power adapter, and charger separated. This is the travel charger that Apple should have made. Since this is a 3-in-1 charger, it folds up neatly into a compact little square, kind of like a trifold wallet. It even has a magnetic closure on the end with the AirPods charger to make sure it stays folded up when not in use. The cable plugs into the port on the Apple Watch charger section and it will power up all three charging areas.

Since the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe has MFi certification from Apple, it actually charges your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with 15W output through MagSafe. This gives the product an advantage over other magnetic wireless chargers because without the actual MFi certification, maximum output is halved at 7.5W. If you have an older iPhone without MagSafe, the mophie charger still works as a wireless charging pad.

Since it's MFi certified, you get 15W fast charging for iPhone.

While mophie does not state the exact charging speed for your favorite Apple Watch or AirPods, it feels like it matches up closely with Apple's original chargers. Unfortunately, if you are using an Apple Watch Series 7, then the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe does not fast charge it — this is a regular Apple Watch charging puck designed for Apple Watch Series 6 and older. The Apple Watch charging puck in the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is magnetic too, so your favorite Apple Watch should stay securely in place while charging. The puck also flips out to charge your watch at an angle, making it perfect for Nightstand Mode. Though it's designed specifically for Apple devices, the spot for AirPods does charge other wireless earbuds, as long as it fits in the grooved area. If your charging case is larger than that, it may not work. mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe: It's pricey

As much as I love the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe, it's not perfect. For one, each spot is only for its designated device. So if you wanted to use this travel charger for charging two iPhones, that won't be possible. Each spot will only work for the device it was made for, so that's only one Apple Watch, one iPhone, and one pair of AirPods. Also, mophie claims that the charger will only work with Apple devices but I was able to use the AirPods spot to charge my Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. And since you could technically use the iPhone spot to wirelessly charge an iPhone without MagSafe, I don't see why it wouldn't work for other smartphones. Of course, the mileage may vary here, but I do not have a non-Apple smartphone to test this part out. Each charging spot is only for the designated device. Lastly, the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is a bit pricey at $150. However, if you travel frequently, then this product is worth it just for the convenience. It's three chargers in one and mophie gives you the charging cable and adapter, and everything is packed neatly into a nice carrying case. It's about $20 more than Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger but you get one more charging spot, along with the carrying case and a — gasp — power adapter. If you were ever considering the MagSafe Duo, it would be better to pick this one up instead. mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe: Competition

I've already mentioned it a few times, but the very obvious competitor here is Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger. Both of these are chargers that fold up for convenience when traveling, but Apple's is expensive, only has two charging spots for iPhone and Apple Watch, and doesn't come with a power adapter or carrying case. Another great choice for a 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1. This charger acts as a stand for your MagSafe iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and Apple Watch and has a spot to top off your AirPods. It also has up to 15W output speeds for your iPhone. However, it's definitely not as travel-friendly as the mophie. But if you just want something to use at home, then I highly recommend the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1. mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You travel a lot

You have an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods

You want a MagSafe charger with 15W charging speed You shouldn't buy this if... You don't travel very often

You don't have an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods

You are on a budget If you're a frequent traveler who is all-in on the Apple ecosystem with the best Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods, then the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is perfect for you. The charger itself is incredibly small and compact since it folds up like a trifold wallet and it even comes with a convenient carrying case that also fits the power adapter and charging cable inside. Since it's officially MFi certified, you'll get 15W charging speeds with MagSafe, like the official Apple MagSafe Charger. And the Apple Watch charging puck flips out, allowing you to use Nightstand Mode if desired. 4.5 out of 5 However, there's no denying that this is an expensive travel charger at $150. It's also not the best option if you don't have all three devices that it's charged for, which are the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods. If you only have the Watch and iPhone, then you could save some dough and just pick up Apple's MagSafe Duo instead. Or, if you just have the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and some AirPods, there are plenty of MagSafe charging stands with a spot for earbuds. But again, if you like convenience and travel often, it's honestly hard to beat the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe.