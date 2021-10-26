What you need to know
- Popular task management app Things has been updated to add support for macOS Monterey.
- Things 3.15 adds support for Shortcuts as well as some big speed improvements.
With macOS Monterey now available developers are working to get their own updates out the door. One such developer is Cultured Code, creator of the popular task management app Things. With Things 3.15, users can enjoy all of the trappings you'd expect from a macOS Monterey update — including support for Shortcuts.
Those keen to learn more about the changes can do so over on the Cultured Code blog but the gist is this — anything you already do a ton, like creating similar tasks repeatedly, can now be done using Shortcuts right on your Mac.
For those who haven't tried the Shortcuts app yet, here's a simple example. Say you want to do something over and over, such as create a to-do in your "Personal" list and apply the tag "Errand". Instead of filling out the details every time, you can create a shortcut that fills it out for you. Use Things' Add To-Do action in the Shortcuts app to set this up:
That same Shortcut can then be used across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and there's Siri support, too. Cultured Code has shared a handful of example shortcuts that users can give a try, too.
Other improvements include international keyboard shortcut support as well as changes to the Mac app's widgets. People can look forward to big performance improvements as well — the app opens 43% faster than before, for example.
Things has long been one of the best Mac apps for people who want to stay on top of their tasks. Now it's better than ever!
