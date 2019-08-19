Last week, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ original series The Morning Show dropped, giving us a brief snippet of what to expect of it. Now, the first official trailer has come out and it gives us our first real look at the drama driving the series.

It seems the inciting incident will be when Steve Carrell's character, Mitch Kessler, has serious accusations leveled against him. He finds himself subsequently thrown under the bus by his co-worker Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Aniston, and fired. This leaves Alex at the top of The Morning Show. However, with the change happening at the anchor desk, producers decide to bring in new blood into the show including introducing Reese Witherspoon's character, a spunky and vivacious reporter who really connects with the audience.

This puts Alex's role in jeopardy, forcing her to take control. In her hour of need, she turns to Kessler for comfort.

Aside from the main running storyline, we also get some run-ins between Witherspoon and Aniston.

Given The Morning Show is being called "The Morning Wars" in Australia, it should provide plenty of workplace drama with its fair share of backstabbing.

The Morning Show will debut this fall when Apple TV+ launches.