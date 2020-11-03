Next Tuesday, November 10, Apple's holding its third online-only press event in as many months. Everyone assumes the event will largely focus on the world's first Apple Silicon Mac, which the company promised would arrive before the end of the year. And yet, this being 2020, has me convinced Tim Cook and company might unwrap some secrets that could overshadow the company's latest computer reveals. Here's what I want to see at next week's event. macOS Big Sur Max

My 2018 MacBook Pro is really getting tired of using a beta version of macOS. And yet, since June, when the new version of macOS was announced, my laptop has been living in various stages of the macOS Big Sur beta. After Tuesday, I have no doubt the first public version of macOS Big Sur will arrive for most Mac users on the planet. For those eyeing a soon-to-be-announced Apple Silicon Mac, I expect we'll be seeing a souped-up version of macOS Big Sur, also making its debut. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Ever since Apple announced it would begin transitioning away from Intel-based chips on new Macs, I've been wondering what the company would do to sell the new Apple Silicon architecture to the masses. The switch will eventually mean developers can create software that works across all Apple platforms, including macOS, iOS/iPadOS, and tvOS. That fact alone will be enough to make all Mac users celebrate, especially since it means buying and downloading one app for use across multiple platforms. And yet, Apple Silicon probably will need other high-profile tools and features to convince the everyday Mac buyer to make the switch. I have no idea or insight on what these goodies exclusive to Apple Silicon might be. However, I expect we'll be hearing a lot about them during the Tuesday event. The new Macs

In June, Apple promised the first Apple Silicon Mac would arrive before the end of the year. As I've noted often in recent weeks, I expect we'll be seeing at least two or more of these computers announced at the Mac-focused event. One of these is likely to be a new MacBook Air, while a new 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro could also get revealed. No doubt, the new computers will quickly be added to our list of the best MacBooks of 2020. The biggest question heading into next week is whether a new Apple Silicon Mac means the current Intel model's retirement. For example, a new Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro launched earlier this year. Does this Mac get its walking papers if an Apple Silicon-based model gets announced? I'd say yes, although I wouldn't be pleased with this type of decision if I had only recently purchased a 13-inch MacBook Pro.