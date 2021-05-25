Apple's stunning new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are now available for you to buy by walking into your local Apple Store. You can also order online, should that be your preferred method of purchase.

The new bands are arguably the best yet with the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop particularly striking – as those who received theirs today are finding out.

The new Pride watch band is stunning. I love it. The app clip didn't work, but I'm also on the 14.7 beta, so that might be it. Definitely my favorite Solo Loop so far. 🏳️‍🌈⌚️ pic.twitter.com/7waOY976Uz — Federico Viticci (@viticci) May 25, 2021

The band looks particularly striking when paired with a colorful Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple also offers a new Pride watch face to go with the new bands, too.