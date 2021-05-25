What you need to know
- The new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are in Apple Stores today.
- The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop sells for $99 while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop costs $49.
Apple's stunning new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are now available for you to buy by walking into your local Apple Store. You can also order online, should that be your preferred method of purchase.
The new bands are arguably the best yet with the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop particularly striking – as those who received theirs today are finding out.
The band looks particularly striking when paired with a colorful Apple Watch Series 6.
Need a new Apple Watch to put your fancy Pride Edition band onto? These are some of the best Apple Watch deals you're likely to find.
Apple also offers a new Pride watch face to go with the new bands, too.
This year's special Pride watch face beautifully mirrors the new colors of the band to represent the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. With the rotation of the Digital Crown, the threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the wrist. For the first time, Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.
TELUS Health announces 24/7 Apple Watch fall detection service
TELUS Health has today announced a new 24/7 Apple Watch fall detection monitoring service that includes an Apple Watch as part of its TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch plan.
New Mac mini renders reveal awesome rumored redesign
New Mac mini renders from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser have given life to rumors Apple plans to refresh the Mac mini with a new generation of Apple silicon in the near future.
New renders show how stunning a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1X chip could be
New renders of what we're hoping will be a new 16-inch MacBook Pro make it look like the stunner the lineup deserves.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.