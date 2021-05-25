iPad Air deals at Amazon: Starting at $550!

Gorgeous!

Those stunning Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are at your local Apple Store today

The only real problem is choosing which to buy.
Oliver Haslam

Pride Apple Watch Braided Solo LoopSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • The new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are in Apple Stores today.
  • The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop sells for $99 while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop costs $49.

Apple's stunning new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are now available for you to buy by walking into your local Apple Store. You can also order online, should that be your preferred method of purchase.

The new bands are arguably the best yet with the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop particularly striking – as those who received theirs today are finding out.

The band looks particularly striking when paired with a colorful Apple Watch Series 6.

Need a new Apple Watch to put your fancy Pride Edition band onto? These are some of the best Apple Watch deals you're likely to find.

Apple also offers a new Pride watch face to go with the new bands, too.

This year's special Pride watch face beautifully mirrors the new colors of the band to represent the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. With the rotation of the Digital Crown, the threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the wrist. For the first time, Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.