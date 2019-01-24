For a limited time, you can save $250 on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Best Buy. The discount is available across all colors of the 256GB Wi-Fi model and drops the price to a new low of $549.99. At that price, it's only $50 more than the 64GB version. The deal is currently being matched at Amazon, but only on the silver model.

The 2017 iPad Pro features Apple's A10X Fusion chip for super speedy performance as well as 12MP rear camera, four speaker array, Touch ID, and that beautiful 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. While it may not have all the added power and features of the 2018 version, the 10.5-inch model still packs a punch and won't set you back the best part of $800. iMore reviewed this iPad on release and were impressed with its display, battery life, and portable form factor.

If you want a different spec iPad Pro, check out Best Buy's other discounted models with up to $150 off. Don't forget to pick up some accessories for your new iPad, too like the Apple Pencil, Leather Sleeve, or perhaps a Smart Keyboard.

