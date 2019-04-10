Woot has the Apple 10.5-inch 64GB iPad Pro available for $429.99 in certified refurbished condition. These devices — available in silver, gold, or rose gold — have been refurbished by Apple and are provided with brand new accessories and a 1-year Apple warranty. Brand new, this iPad currently costs around $550 at Amazon and even refurbished options direct at Apple are sold for around $469.

Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro may have been discontinued to make room for an 11-inch Pro and 10.5-inch Air, but it still packs plenty of power with an A10X chip, Apple Pencil support, ProMotion display, four speakers, and more.

This 2017 model has a beautiful display, a lightning-fast processor, and packs mighty tools into a portable package. With an A10X Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and four speakers, plus cameras that compare to the iPhone 7, this tablet gets you some of the best tech available, and today's price brings it to you for less. It doesn't have all the latest and greatest features; while Apple Pencil is supported, it charges via the tablet's Lightning port. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro doesn't have the ultra-secure Face ID or USB-C like the newest versions do. But unless you want to drop at least $800 on your new tablet, this Amazon discount is going to be right up your alley.

For more details and an in-depth review, head to our friends at iMore, who gave this model a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. You could also use the money you save to grab some accessories, like the Apple Pencil, Leather Sleeve, or perhaps a Smart Keyboard.

