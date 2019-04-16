Apple products are known for holding their value and that's partly due to the fact that they so rarely go on sale — especially the newest iterations. But that's exactly what we have today with Apple's latest crop of iPad Pro devices dropping in price at Amazon with up to $199 in savings to be had.

Upgrade to Apple's latest iPad Pro with some of the best discounts we've seen to date. Savings are up to $199 across the whole range of iPad Pro devices so you can get your hands on your model of choice for way less than retail — but these discounts won't last long.

If you act fast, you can take home the new 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB internal storage at a $124 discount, bringing its price down to $674.99 — its lowest to date. If you need more storage, you can opt for the 256GB model or the 512GB version for $799.99 and $949.99 — a discount of $149 and $199, respectively. The largest 1TB model is also $199 off at $1,349.99 — its best ever price. Select cellular iPad Pro devices are discounted, like $30 off the 64GB model and $39 off the 256GB version. The 512GB and 1TB models in silver are each down by $199 right now, too.

If you want to go for the larger, 12.9-inch form factor, you can save too. The 64GB model is $50 off in both color options at $949. The 256GB capacity is back down to the lowest its ever been at $999.99 — a $149 saving. Going for the 512GB model in space gray will net you a huge $199 saving and you can also snag $80 off the 1TB model in silver. There are a couple of discounts on cellular models, too.

The 2018 iPad Pro devices were only just in November 2018. With stunning new Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super powerful A12X Bionic chips, and internal storage of up to 1TB, the new models are absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good. It's worth checking out iMore's review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. With the money you save on the iPad, you could add on the new Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard Folio to go completely pro.

If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the updated 10.5-inch iPad Air which now supports the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil without breaking the bank.

