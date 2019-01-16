Direct discounts on Apple hardware happen pretty infrequently, especially when it comes to the newest version product on the market. Despite that trend, Apple's recently announced iPad Pro models have got a few interesting discounts at Amazon that make it a great time to upgrade your tablet.

If you act fast, you can take home the brand new 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB internal storage with an $80 discount, bringing its price down to $869. The 512GB version is down in price at $1,049 — $100 off its MSRP. Select cellular models are also discounted, like the 64GB capacity with $70 off and the 512GB and 1TB models having $100 shaved off their purchase prices.

If you want to go for the larger, 12.9-inch form factor, you can still save. The 64GB Wi-Fi model is $70 off at $929 and the 512GB version is $100 off in silver, with a couple of discounts on cellular models, too.

A number of the deals at Amazon are also being matched at B&H, with a couple of specs actually selling for less. The 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro, for example, is down to just $729 there.

The 2018 iPad Pro devices were only just in November 2018. With stunning new Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super powerful A12X Bionic chips, and internal storage of up to 1TB, the new models are absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good. It's worth checking out our review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities.

If you don't want to splash out on the latest and greatest iPad, you can benefit from some of the previous-gen models being discounted today instead. Select models of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro are reduced in price, too.

