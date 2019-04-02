The offer includes the 64GB capacity in Silver and Space Gray, both of which are down to $649.99. If you need a more storage, you can opt for the 256GB version in your choice of Silver or Space Gray, for $699.99.

Today only at Woot, you can save on an Apple iPhone X in refurbished condition. These devices are GSM unlocked and start at just $649.99. They are offered as "Scratch & Dent" models so will have some blemishes, but they have been tested to work like new and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Introduced in 2017, the iPhone X was the first Apple phone to implement an OLED edge-to-edge display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A11 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too. iMore put the iPhone X through its paces and praised its industrial design, camera performance, and OLED display.

These devices are GSM unlocked phones so will work with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. They may come in generic packaging and do not include headphones, so it may be worth picking up an affordable Bluetooth pair like the Anker SoundBuds with a few bucks off while you're at it. If you prefer a phone that has been refurbished to look, as well as work, like new, there are options on Amazon starting at $665.

