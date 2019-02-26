If you're quick, you can get your hands on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro with a $183 discount. The device on sale has 64GB of internal storage as well as Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. At this price, it's currently cheaper than the Wi-Fi-only equivalent and is by far the lowest we've ever seen this model go. The deal only applies to the space gray version.

The 2017 iPad Pro features Apple's A10X Fusion chip for super speedy performance as well as a 12MP rear camera, four speaker array, Touch ID, and that beautiful 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. While it may not have all the added power and features of the 2018 version, the 10.5-inch model still packs a punch and won't set you back the best part of $800. We reviewed this iPad on release and were impressed with its display, battery life, and portable form factor.

If you need more storage space, you can save $100 on the 512GB model with Cellular. Don't forget to pick up some accessories for your new iPad with the money you just saved, like the Apple Pencil, Leather Sleeve, or perhaps a Smart Keyboard.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.