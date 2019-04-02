Today only at Woot, you can save on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Cellular with prices starting at just $499.99. The iPad models are offered in refurbished condition with a 90-day Woot warranty and come in either 256GB or 512GB capacities.

Go for a refurbished 10.5-inch iPad Pro and you can save hundreds on the price of a new model. These discounted Cellular models also make it super easy to get online on the move.

Since the release of a new 10.5-inch iPad Air, we have seen a bunch of discounts on 2017's iPad Pro with the same screen size as it is now officially discontinued by Apple. However, you'd still be paying almost $800 for the 256GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro in new condition and even more for the 512GB version. Woot's refurbished 512GB model is just $630 today, in comparison.

The 2017 iPad Pro features Apple's A10X Fusion chip for super speedy performance as well as a 12MP rear camera, four speaker array, Touch ID, and that beautiful 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. While it may not have all the added power and features of the 2018 iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch model still packs a punch and costs much less. We reviewed this iPad on release and were impressed with its display, battery life, and portable form factor.

Don't forget to pick up some accessories for your new iPad with the money you just saved, like the Apple Pencil, Leather Sleeve, or perhaps a Smart Keyboard.

