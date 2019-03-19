Apple just announced its new iPad Air 10.5-inch and 5th-gen iPad mini. These devices are set for release next week and mean the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad mini 4 will soon be discontinued. This is great news for Thrifters! If you don't want or need Apple's latest and greatest, you can make the most of some steep discounts on the current iPad crop before they go away.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is currently available for as little as $499.99 — the lowest it's ever gone. The 2017 iPad Pro features Apple's A10X Fusion chip for super speedy performance as well as a 12MP rear camera, four speaker array, Touch ID, and that beautiful 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. iMore reviewed this iPad on release and were impressed with its display, battery life, and portable form factor. The largest capacity 512GB model is $250 off and the Wi-Fi + Cellular version is 20% off at $899. You may want to use some of the money you save to pick up a discounted Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard.

For the iPad mini 4, savings aren't quite as high with around $20 off the Wi-Fi-only models. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models, however, are discounted by up to $150.

These discounts won't last forever as supplies dwindle. Once these devices are gone, they won't be restocked now that Apple has replaced them with updated models so grab 'em while you can.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.