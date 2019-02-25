Apple products are known for holding their value and that's partly due to the fact that they so rarely go on sale — especially the newest iterations. But that's exactly what we have today with Apple's latest crop of iPad Pro devices dropping in price at Amazon with up to $149 in savings to be had.

If you act fast, you can take home the brand new 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB internal storage with a $99 discount, bringing its price down to $699.99 — its lowest to date. The 256GB model and 512GB version have both had their prices cut by the same amount, dropping them down to $849.99 and $1,049.99, respectively. The largest 1TB model is also $99 off at $1,449,99, marking a new low price for that spec, too. Select cellular iPad Pro devices are discounted, like the 512GB and 1TB models with $100 off.

If you want to go for the larger, 12.9-inch form factor, you can still save. The 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are reduced by $99 and the 512GB version is $149 off at a new all-time low price of $1,199.99. There are a couple of discounts on cellular models, too. Some of the deals at Amazon are also being matched at B&H if you prefer to shop there.

The 2018 iPad Pro devices were only just in November 2018. With stunning new Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super powerful A12X Bionic chips, and internal storage of up to 1TB, the new models are absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good. It's worth checking out iMore's review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities.

If you don't want to splash out on the latest and greatest iPad, you can benefit from some of the previous-gen models being discounted today instead with select models of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale.

