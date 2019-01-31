With Logitech's Slim Combo Keyboard Case, you can start really getting down to work using your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Nothing beats the feel of typing on a real keyboard after all, and today you can snag one built into a protective case for $99.99 at Amazon. That's not only a savings of $50 off its regular price but also nearly the best deal ever for it.

This case was made exclusively for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation models) and designed in partnership with Apple. It features four modes of use, including Typing, Landscape, Portrait, and Reading. The keyboard utilizes an Apple Smart Connector to plug into your iPad easily and power on, meaning you won't ever need to charge it up separately. It's detachable as well in case you want to keep your tablet protected while leaving the keyboard at home. The keyboard also features backlit keys that can offer a bit of light while you're working at night.

