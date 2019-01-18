Adding films to my digital library has become one of my favorite things. Considering the price of a movie ticket these days, it's crazy how often you can pick up recent 4K UHD and digital HD films for as low as $5 each. There's even a sale at iTunes going on right now with 200 options to choose from at $5 each, with options like the original Jumanji in 4K and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

You could grab films like Looper starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis, or Rampage starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson which are both thrilling adventures in 4K, while there are tons of classic movies in the sale too, such as Twister and Face/Off. The iTunes page will indicate whether the movie you've selected is available in 4K UHD or HD.

Some of the other options in today's sale include:

Be sure to check out the full sale at iTunes before prices rise back to normal. Vudu is having a few sales on digital HD movies and shows right now too, offering animated TV show seasons from $3 and Westerns in digital HD for $5 each.

