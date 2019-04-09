Before shelling out the big bucks at a theater, why not stay in for a more affordable movie night? No annoyances, no expensive sodas and candy, and no worrying about where you're going to sit is pretty nice, but what's even nicer is when you can save on your digital film purchases and make movie night even more affordable, like during iTunes' Bestsellers sale. Right now, the store is offering films in digital HD and 4K UHD for as low as $4.99, from recent flicks to classics and everything in between.

With 200 films down to $4.99 in today's sale, there really is something for everyone; you could pick up films like Pulp Fiction, Dodgeball, Hitch, and Over the Hedge. Meanwhile, for just a few dollars more, you can grab movies like Edward Scissorhands and La La Land in its $6.99 film sale.

The deals are only getting started though, as you can also find bestsellers for $7.99 like i, Robot and Drive, while its films on sale for $12.99 offers recent releases like Aquaman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can also find sale selections like Films for $5.99 and Films for $9.99 that are full of great movies at great prices, so be sure to take a look and see if any films you might want to watch are included.

