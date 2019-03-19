Today Amazon is offering best-selling print magazine subscriptions for as low as $3.75. There are more than 30 subscriptions to choose from, including titles you'll certainly know and have probably read before.
Magazines are great to have around as they provide a dedicated reading experience rather than just perusing social media on your phone or watching endless Netflix. I like to have a good magazine kicking around on the coffee table to read from time to time or for taking with me on a trip.
Some nice options include:
- GQ - $3.75
- The New Yorker - $3.75
- Reader's Digest - $3.75
- Vanity Fair - $3.75
- Wired - $3.75
- Men's Health - $3.99
- Women's Health - $3.99
- Runner's World - $3.99
These magazines will be set to auto-renew, but you can cancel that easily in your subscription manager to avoid being charged again.
