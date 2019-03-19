Today Amazon is offering best-selling print magazine subscriptions for as low as $3.75. There are more than 30 subscriptions to choose from, including titles you'll certainly know and have probably read before.

Magazines are great to have around as they provide a dedicated reading experience rather than just perusing social media on your phone or watching endless Netflix. I like to have a good magazine kicking around on the coffee table to read from time to time or for taking with me on a trip.

Some nice options include:

These magazines will be set to auto-renew, but you can cancel that easily in your subscription manager to avoid being charged again.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.