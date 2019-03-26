Minger has a pair of its LED light strips on sale with as much as 50% off when you enter the correct promo code. These lights can be used to provide ambient light to any room in the color of your choosing and are great for setting the mood or using behind a display to alleviate eye strain.

The first model on sale is ideal for providing backlight on your TV or computer monitor. It drops by 50% to just $7.99 when you enter code YB5VTNMD during checkout. It comes with four 1.64-foot led strip lights that can be adhered to the back of your display on each side for lighting in all directions. There are 16 million colors to choose from in the accompanying app and the brightness can be easily adjusted with the physical controller.

Minger is also offering its 16.4-foot LED light strip at a steep discount when you use code GBQQAIS7. This light strip is already more affordable than the likes of Philips Hue, but that coupon takes 48% off its regular $28.99 asking price and brings it down to just over $15. This strip has RGB LEDs covering the entire length. It has physical controls for determining brightness and colors, or you can use the accompanying app from afar. The strip also has a high-sensitivity mic that can adjust the speed and color of the lights automatically based on ambient sound so your lighting will sync with your favorite music. It's also waterproof so can be used inside your home as well as outdoors. Users give it 4.1 stars based on over 70 reviews.

