Today only you can get your hands on an iPad Pro from just $429.99. The models on sale at Woot via its Amazon store are Apple's 2017 tablets, including the 10.5-inch model as well as its larger, 12.9-inch sibling. These iPads have been refurbished to look and work like new and they are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.

The 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro features Apple's A10X Fusion chip for super speedy performance as well as 12MP rear camera, four speaker array, Touch ID, and that beautiful Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. While it may not have all the added power and features of the 2018 version, the 10.5-inch model still packs a punch and won't set you back the best part of $800. iMore reviewed this iPad on release and were impressed with its display, battery life, and portable form factor. Brand new, it would cost over $200 more than today's Woot deal.

The 12.9-inch model is $559.99. It packs in the same internal hardware but has a much larger screen making it an amazing creative canvas as well as a superior movie-viewing device. It too has been supplanted by a 2018 model, but if you want to get a beautiful big screen without shelling out almost $1,000, a refurb 2017 model is the way to go.

Don't forget to pick up some accessories for your new iPad, too like the Apple Pencil, Leather Sleeve, or perhaps a Smart Keyboard.

