iTunes has both Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure available for $0.99 apiece right now. Typically these apps cost $5 and we hardly ever see them drop in price.

Each one features thousands of positive customer reviews and they've won numerous awards as well. With gorgeous artwork, physics-based gameplay, fully dynamic weather effects, and an original score, you'll really enjoy the immersive experience that these apps create. They're great for relaxing and for distracting. You can switch between your devices, too, without losing your progress.

