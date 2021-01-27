What you need to know
- A new report says ByteDance will shutter TikTok in India, following the news it would be permanently banned in the country. .
TikTok is reportedly going to close its entire business in India, following a government announcement that a ban issued last year on the app would be extended permanently.
From Business Standard:
Chinese social media firm Bytedance, which owns Tiktok and Helo apps, has announced the closure of its India business following continued restrictions on its services in the country.
Tiktok's global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice president for global business solutions Blake Chandlee in a joint email to employees have communicated the decision of the company that it is reducing team size and the decision will impact all employees in India.
The executives expressed uncertainty about the company's comeback to India but expressed hope to do so in times to come.
The email said that TikTok was "confident in our resilience" and desire to return to the country "in times to come."
A town hall on Wednesday was held within Bytedance to communicate the closure of its India business.
The app was blocked along with other Chinese-made apps like WeChat and PUBG last year as the result of a long-running dispute between India and China. Reports earlier this week confirmed that the Indian government had extended the ban permanently, from that report:
Chinese apps including TikTok and PUBG will remain banned in India following a review, the government has told developers.
As reported by PTI over the weekend:
The government has sent notices to Chinese apps, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will be continued.
