What you need to know
- TikTok is testing a Repost button for easier re-sharing of videos.
- The Repost button doesn't appear on all videos.
- Not all users have access to the new Repost button as of right now.
Video-based social network TikTok continues the rollout of its Repost button, giving people a new way to share videos that they find. The videos appear in the feeds of others, but unlike Twitter's Retweet button, they won't also pop up on profile pages. Now, it also seems that the button itself is only going to be available on select videos as well.
While the Repost button is still being rolled out — I don't see it at all, for example — TechCrunch reports that the button only shows up on videos that have been found via the For You page. That means that only videos that have been through TikTok's algorithm can be Reposted, at least for now.
For example, if you find a video through the Discover page or in your TikTok inbox from a friend's share, you won't see the Repost button there. It only appears on videos you come across when you're browsing your own For You feed on the app, we've confirmed. In other words, it's a way to boost the visibility of video you've already been recommended algorithmically and now want more people to see.
It isn't immediately clear whether that's a feature of the new button or just a way for TikTok to limit its rollout. Either way, its appearance anywhere is better than the current alternative that requires people to share content as a whole new video.
TikTok is one of the best iPhone apps for watching and sharing video-based content and the arrival or a proper way to re-share videos is definitely a welcome one.
