Video-based social network TikTok continues the rollout of its Repost button, giving people a new way to share videos that they find. The videos appear in the feeds of others, but unlike Twitter's Retweet button, they won't also pop up on profile pages. Now, it also seems that the button itself is only going to be available on select videos as well.

While the Repost button is still being rolled out — I don't see it at all, for example — TechCrunch reports that the button only shows up on videos that have been found via the For You page. That means that only videos that have been through TikTok's algorithm can be Reposted, at least for now.