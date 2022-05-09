TikTok is ditching the 'Discover' tab in favor of videos from your friends

TikTok is throwing the "Discover" tab out in favor of connecting you more often with your friends.

As spotted by TechCrunch, TikTok has announced that it is rolling out the new "Friends" tab to more users. The existing "Discover tab" will be replaced with "Friends" over the coming weeks.

In a tweet, the company announced the move but did not specify if the new "Friends" tab will replace the "Discover" tab for all users.

As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we're bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you're connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok.

According to the report, tapping on the new tab will show you videos from people you are connected with on the social media app. If you are currently not connected with anyone, TikTok will suggest connecting your account to your contacts or Facebook to find friends to connect with. It will also suggest people on TikTok that you might know.

The move shows that TikTok is now testing a move away from random content to try and sell itself as even more of a place to connect specifically with people you know or at least are connected to directly in the app. It pits the app more directly in contest with Snapchat, which currently reigns supreme as the social media app made for more personal connection for friends.