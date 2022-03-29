What you need to know
- TikTok is working on adding a new watch history to its service.
- Users will be able to see the videos that they watched up to seven days ago.
- The new watch history can be disabled when required.
TikTok appears to be testing a feature that will allow people to find the videos they already watched, making them easier to share with friends and family.
Amazingly, TikTok doesn't already offer any sort of watch history feature and that often makes it impossible to find a video that you want to share after the fact. That now seems to be something the video-based social network is working to fix — and not a moment too soon.
The new feature appears to be in testing now and is already available to a limited number of people. Hammod Oh is one of those people, as TechCrunch reports.
In its current form, it appears that the watch history allows people to see the last seven days of videos, although the feature can also be disabled if required.
TikTok has become one of the best iPhone apps in terms of sharing relatively short videos online, although those videos continue to get longer and longer. The inability to find videos that were watched yesterday, for example, has long been an irritation among those who frequent the platform and it's great news that TikTok is now working to fix that.
There is no news on when the new feature will roll out to everyone, with a TikTok spokesperson telling TechCrunch that they didn't have any information to share. We can only cross our fingers and hope that this change won't be too far away, though.
