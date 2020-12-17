Reported by The Apple Post, TikTok users can get a four-month free trial to Apple Music. The offer is limited to new subscribers to Apple's music streaming service and must be redeemed through the TikTok app. According to the report, the offer is good until January 4, 2021.

The offer is being advertised to users of TikTok through an in-app notification on the iOS app. If redeemed through the TikTok app, you'll enjoy four months of Apple Music for free before Apple begins to charge you the usual $9.99 per month for an individual subscription.