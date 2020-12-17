What you need to know
- TikTok is offering four months of Apple Music for free.
Reported by The Apple Post, TikTok users can get a four-month free trial to Apple Music. The offer is limited to new subscribers to Apple's music streaming service and must be redeemed through the TikTok app. According to the report, the offer is good until January 4, 2021.
The offer is being advertised to users of TikTok through an in-app notification on the iOS app. If redeemed through the TikTok app, you'll enjoy four months of Apple Music for free before Apple begins to charge you the usual $9.99 per month for an individual subscription.
Apple joined TikTok earlier this year to partner with some of its popular creators and release ads on the platform that showed off its new iPhone 12 mini. TikTok, in kind, also joined Apple Music and currently curates a number of playlists on Apple Music like viral, trending, and greatest hits that have become popular on the app.
Apple is running a similar offer with Shazam. For that promotion, users can nab five months of Apple Music for free if they are a new subscriber. Both offers are currently better than the three-month free trial that Apple offers itself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple says AirPods Max's Smart Case is 'extremely storage efficient'
Apple seems pretty pleased with the AirPods Max Smart Case, despite the fact everyone else thinks it's less than ideal.
[Update] AirPods Max deliveries returned marked 'hazardous'
AirPods Max shipments in Canada were reportedly mislabeled, meaning some deliveries were returned to Apple.
New HomePod 14.4 beta includes HomePod mini's fancy U1 Handoff feature
Those with U1-powered iPhones and a HomePod mini will get a new Handoff experience with iOS 14.4 and HomePod software 14.4.
Trick out your Versa 2 with these cool products
Get even more out of your Fitbit Versa 2 with some of these awesome accessories. From a fresh strap for a new look, to innovative charging solutions, to ways to protect your precious smartwatch, we've found a superb selection for your perusal.