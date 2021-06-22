TikTok made the announcement in a Newsroom post yesterday and it seems pretty excited about what it's created.

TikTok is looking to go beyond just video by giving creators the chance to include mini apps in their content. Users will be able to tap a button and learn more information about a subject via Wikipedia or BuzzFeed, or just take a quiz based on what they just watched. And that's just the start.

Today we're excited to introduce TikTok Jump, a new way for creators to share engaging and informative content on TikTok. Built by third-party providers, Jumps are mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos. Users around the world can click these links to explore recipes, take quizzes, discover useful learning tools and much more, creating more dynamic and practical experiences for our community.

Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog have already bene involved in a limited beta of Kump, but TikTok says that BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA will all be coming online in the coming weeks.

TikTok says it's hoping to make the in-app experience "more dynamic and engaging than ever" which just means we're going to spend more hours scrolling through endless videos of cats doing funny things. The only difference is that now we'll presumably be able to buy whatever that cat is playing with, too.

