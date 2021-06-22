What you need to know
- TikTok is adding Jumps so creators can send viewers to mini apps from within their content. -. People will be able to tap to see information about recipes, take quizzes, and more.
TikTok is looking to go beyond just video by giving creators the chance to include mini apps in their content. Users will be able to tap a button and learn more information about a subject via Wikipedia or BuzzFeed, or just take a quiz based on what they just watched. And that's just the start.
TikTok made the announcement in a Newsroom post yesterday and it seems pretty excited about what it's created.
Today we're excited to introduce TikTok Jump, a new way for creators to share engaging and informative content on TikTok. Built by third-party providers, Jumps are mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos. Users around the world can click these links to explore recipes, take quizzes, discover useful learning tools and much more, creating more dynamic and practical experiences for our community.
Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog have already bene involved in a limited beta of Kump, but TikTok says that BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA will all be coming online in the coming weeks.
TikTok says it's hoping to make the in-app experience "more dynamic and engaging than ever" which just means we're going to spend more hours scrolling through endless videos of cats doing funny things. The only difference is that now we'll presumably be able to buy whatever that cat is playing with, too.
Speaking of buying things, don't forget that we're still in the middle of this year's Amazon Prime Day festivities! There are some great deals to be had so don't miss out!
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.