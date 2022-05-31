TikTok is testing a 'Clear Mode' that removes the cruft from your scrolling

TikTok is testing a new feature that will get rid of all of the buttons and text from videos to make them easier to watch without getting distracted. The feature, called 'Clear Mode,' is now being tested with a limited number of people.

The feature, first shared by a Twitter user and spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, is enabled by tapping a new 'Clear Mode' button that gives TikTok users a new, cleaner interface that does away with things like comments, the name of the song that's used in the video, and more. It appears that the information can be brought back with a quick tap, should the need arise.

TikTok added clear mode and I love it 😍 pic.twitter.com/nqB49TBDmJ — AJ  (@aj_malakai) May 26, 2022

TikTok normally has a plethora of buttons and information on-screen at any one time, including a share button and more. Removing all of that cruft could make the browsing and video-watching experience more enjoyable, although it remains to be seen whether TikTok will roll this updated feature out to everyone in the future.

TechCrunch reports that, when asked, TikTok didn't have a comment to make about the new feature but with a seemingly small test pool it's possible that 'Clear Mode' is still in the early days of testing. TikTok could be watching to see how many times people use the feature, not to mention when they then need to come back out of it to share content. If 'Clear Mode' ultimately makes content less likely to be shared, it could be one that finds itself on the scrap heap.

TikTok is currently one of the best iPhone apps for sharing and watching short videos and it's always promising to see companies look to tweak things. Let's hope his is one feature that makes its way out of testing and onto everyone's devices.