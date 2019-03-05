If you're looking for a 2,4, or 8-pack of Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers, you're in luck this week. Tile is having a sale on the combo pack of the Pro tracker. You can get a 2-pack for $50 (down from $70), a 4-pack for $90 (originally $140), and the 8-pack for $190 ($90 off).

If you're wondering why anyone would need two, four, or even eight Tile Pro trackers, it's because they're versatile, affordable, and can be used to keep track of a lot of important thing, like:

See. I just came up with eight things that would be great with a Tile tracker without even trying.

So, if you want a multi-pack of Tile Pro, now is definitely the time to get one. They'll be on sale through the rest of this week.

