During the heights of the pandemic, Apple launched Fitness+, a subscription service to bring enjoyable workout experiences into homes. Fitness+ is the perfect companion for the Apple Watch and offers thousands of workout classes taught by impressive trainers. CEO Tim Cook believes the workout app is a fundamental part of the company's legacy.
"I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple's greatest contribution to mankind?', it will be about health," Cook said in 2019.
With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Fitness+ HQ is a work of art. While touring the facility, British GQ described Apple's Fitness+ HQ as "a building that's so large that it rests on 700 enormous stainless steel saucers instead of the planet's surface."
"No expense has been spared in this studio's construction so that every part of the production process — from writing to engineering and, of course, the workouts themselves — can be done from one location," the article says.
Each workout tutorial is filmed in the "same giant room with a wooden sprung floor and a ceiling that is truly packed to the rafters with aerial camera rails and lighting rigs." And there are many, many robots involved with the filming process.
You can get a better understanding of all that goes into it from iJustine's studio tour video.
"We knew from the very beginning, that we wanted the content that we were creating to be as beautiful as any content has ever been created," said Jay Blahnik, vice-president of fitness technologies for Apple. "And we thought this was especially important in fitness and well being because that's typically the place where a lot of corners are cut."
While Blahnik didn't drop any massive secrets regarding the future of Apple Fitness+ or Apple's health and wellness plans, he is excited to keep moving forward.
"We don't think that pace is going to slow down – as long as we have great ideas to motivate people we will keep pushing on," he said.
It's safe to say there are big things to come for Apple's Fitness+, and for now, it seems excellently positioned to thrive. In fact, one of the biggest pulls to Apple Fitness+ is the Apple Watch, which remains one of the best-selling wearable devices.
