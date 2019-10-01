It's been a busy few days for Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has met with developers, visited retail stores, and enjoyed oversized beers during his trip to Europe. In the midst of all that, Cook sat down for an interview with German publication Stern, where he discussed the iPhone 11, Apple TV+, and accusations of anti-competitive behavior.

When asked about the iPhone 11's price, Cook said Apple always tries to price its products as low as possible.

"We always try to keep our prices as low as possible, and fortunately we were able to lower the price of the iPhone this year," Cook said.

The iPhone 11's price was actually one of the bigger surprises of Apple's September event. Unlike the iPhone XR, which retailed for $749, the iPhone 11 starts at $699, even though it features a more advanced dual-camera system, A13 Bionic chip, and massive battery.

Cook was also asked about Apple TV+ and how he sees it competing against services such as Netflix.

"I do not think the competition is afraid of us, the video sector works differently: It's not about whether Netflix wins and we lose, or if we win and they lose. Many people use multiple services, and we are now trying to become one of them," Cook said.

Finally, Cook briefly talked about the numerous antitrust lawsuits aimed Apple's way.

"No reasonable person would ever call Apple a monopoly," Cook said, arguing that Apple faces strong competition in every market it's active.

On his latest stop, Cook was at Apple Champs-Élysées, where he said he dropped in on a Today at Apple photography session.