The team behind Orbit has been busy. I shared details of the app's iOS 14 update last month and now it's the turn of the Mac app. The big new Orbit for Mac update brings support for macOS Big Sur as well as some visual tweaks.

Capable of tracking your time and then invoicing your clients for it, Orbit is a great tool for freelancers. After all, everyone needs to be paid for their work. And getting it all handled shouldn't be a hassle. With this update, Orbit now handles everything with a new macOS Big Sur look.