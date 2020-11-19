Orbit Mac ScreenshotSource: Triple Glazed Studios

What you need to know

  • Time tracking app Orbit has a big new macOS Big Sur update out with widgets and some design changes.

The team behind Orbit has been busy. I shared details of the app's iOS 14 update last month and now it's the turn of the Mac app. The big new Orbit for Mac update brings support for macOS Big Sur as well as some visual tweaks.

Capable of tracking your time and then invoicing your clients for it, Orbit is a great tool for freelancers. After all, everyone needs to be paid for their work. And getting it all handled shouldn't be a hassle. With this update, Orbit now handles everything with a new macOS Big Sur look.

Orbit Mac Big Sur WidgetsSource: Triple Glazed Studios

Big Sur is here, and Orbit is ready!

This time we added Widgets, a major design update for people on the latest macOS update (and a minor one for people staying on macOS 10.15). We also improved the performance for people with thousands (!!!) of time entries and addressed an issue where time entry rows could sometimes appear larger necessary (on Big Sur).

Oh, also look at our shiny new app icon!

Gotta love those widgets!

You can download the refreshed Orbit from the Mac App Store right now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available, too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.