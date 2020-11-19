What you need to know
- Time tracking app Orbit has a big new macOS Big Sur update out with widgets and some design changes.
The team behind Orbit has been busy. I shared details of the app's iOS 14 update last month and now it's the turn of the Mac app. The big new Orbit for Mac update brings support for macOS Big Sur as well as some visual tweaks.
Capable of tracking your time and then invoicing your clients for it, Orbit is a great tool for freelancers. After all, everyone needs to be paid for their work. And getting it all handled shouldn't be a hassle. With this update, Orbit now handles everything with a new macOS Big Sur look.
Big Sur is here, and Orbit is ready!
This time we added Widgets, a major design update for people on the latest macOS update (and a minor one for people staying on macOS 10.15). We also improved the performance for people with thousands (!!!) of time entries and addressed an issue where time entry rows could sometimes appear larger necessary (on Big Sur).
Oh, also look at our shiny new app icon!
Gotta love those widgets!
You can download the refreshed Orbit from the Mac App Store right now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Apple Music Awards: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift honored
Apple has announced the winners of its second annual Apple Music Awards, with Lil baby taking home the prize of 'Artist of the Year'.
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.