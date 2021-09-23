What you need to know
- Orbit has been updated to take advantage of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features.
- The updated app supports Live Text, extra-large widgets, Quick Note, and more.
Orbit, a time tracking and invoicing app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, has been updated to take advantage of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 with new features and tweaks galore.
This big version 2.0 update brings with it some big changes, many of which have Apple's latest updates to thank for being possible. Examples include Quick Note support as well as an always-on display for the Apple Watch version.
Our 2.0 update for Orbit on iOS includes a lot of new, exciting features! For the iPad, we've added new, extra-large widgets (including a super useful timeline widget), keyboard shortcuts, and Quick Note support for quickly adding private notes for invoices and clients. This version also includes Shortcuts support. So users can now start, stop, or create time entries quickly, build their own Shortcuts using different Orbit actions, combine them with actions from other apps, and trigger them based on different focus modes. We've also added support for the always-on display on the Apple Watch, updated the design for iOS 15 to use the new navigation bar and tab bar styles, and much more!
Additional improvements include improved accessibility support throughout as well as changes to state restoration to make it easier to pick up where users left off last time.
The updated Orbit is available in the App Store right now. Orbit is a free download with in-app purchases available. Orbit is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and it's great to see it continue to be refined while making use of the new tools Apple's iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS updates offer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.