Orbit, a time tracking and invoicing app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, has been updated to take advantage of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 with new features and tweaks galore.

This big version 2.0 update brings with it some big changes, many of which have Apple's latest updates to thank for being possible. Examples include Quick Note support as well as an always-on display for the Apple Watch version.

Our 2.0 update for Orbit on iOS includes a lot of new, exciting features! For the iPad, we've added new, extra-large widgets (including a super useful timeline widget), keyboard shortcuts, and Quick Note support for quickly adding private notes for invoices and clients. This version also includes Shortcuts support. So users can now start, stop, or create time entries quickly, build their own Shortcuts using different Orbit actions, combine them with actions from other apps, and trigger them based on different focus modes. We've also added support for the always-on display on the Apple Watch, updated the design for iOS 15 to use the new navigation bar and tab bar styles, and much more!

Additional improvements include improved accessibility support throughout as well as changes to state restoration to make it easier to pick up where users left off last time.

The updated Orbit is available in the App Store right now. Orbit is a free download with in-app purchases available. Orbit is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and it's great to see it continue to be refined while making use of the new tools Apple's iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS updates offer.