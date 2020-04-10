Since most cities, states, and even countries have stay at home orders and are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing, it's a little hard to spend time with the people that matter. Thankfully, you can always use video conferencing software to communicate with your favorite people and see their faces this Easter (and anytime). Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more If everyone uses an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then FaceTime is already included and easy to use. There is also Skype, Zoom, and many other video call services to choose from. Whatever you decide to go with, just make sure to inform the person you want to chat with what platform you're going to use. Organize a neighborhood Easter decoration hunt

If your neighborhood is a tight-knit community, then you may want to call up your neighbors and talk about doing a little Easter decoration hunt. This means putting very obvious Easter decorations out that are visible from the street, like if someone were to walk or drive by. For the "hunting" part, you and your kids will walk or drive around and count the decorations, instead of actually gathering them. It may be a little hard to get people to participate, but if you can convince them, this could be a fun little activity to replace the traditional Easter egg hunt. Hide Easter treats around the house and backyard

Easter tradition calls for Easter egg hunts. But right now, it may be hard enough as is to find eggs in the grocery store, since a lot of shelves are empty (and if you find some stock, it feels like winning the lottery). So instead of doing an Easter egg hunt, don't waste eggs and try hiding other treats around the house and your backyard (if you have one). Perhaps you can find some Easter candy, snacks, or toys at the store on your supply run (or you already stocked up) and just hide them around the house and yard, but don't make it too hard to find. After all, no one wants to attract ants with food items that are lost because they're too well-hidden. Order Easter baskets from local bakeries

In these tough times, a lot of local small mom-n-pop businesses are struggling. But most of them are trying to make ends meet by doing delivery and take-out orders. For Easter, you should check with any local bakeries around you to see if they are doing Easter baskets full of cookies or pastries. Not only would you be getting some tasty holiday treats, but you'll be helping local businesses stay afloat. Look for "Easter Eggs" with Alexa