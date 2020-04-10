With the whole pandemic going on around the world, most people have been ordered to shelter in place these days, including working from home if at all possible. It's a bit depressing, to say the least, but hey, at least there is Easter to look forward to.
But how are you supposed to celebrate Easter while you're stuck at home? Don't worry, despite everything that is going on, there are still some ways that you can celebrate Easter with your friends and family.
- Use video conferencing call software
- Organize a neighborhood Easter decoration hunt
- Hide Easter treats around the house and backyard
- Order Easter baskets from local bakeries
- Look for "Easter Eggs" with Alexa
- See if your church is doing any live streams
- Play some Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Bunny Day
Use video conferencing call software
Since most cities, states, and even countries have stay at home orders and are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing, it's a little hard to spend time with the people that matter. Thankfully, you can always use video conferencing software to communicate with your favorite people and see their faces this Easter (and anytime).
If everyone uses an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then FaceTime is already included and easy to use. There is also Skype, Zoom, and many other video call services to choose from. Whatever you decide to go with, just make sure to inform the person you want to chat with what platform you're going to use.
Organize a neighborhood Easter decoration hunt
If your neighborhood is a tight-knit community, then you may want to call up your neighbors and talk about doing a little Easter decoration hunt. This means putting very obvious Easter decorations out that are visible from the street, like if someone were to walk or drive by. For the "hunting" part, you and your kids will walk or drive around and count the decorations, instead of actually gathering them.
It may be a little hard to get people to participate, but if you can convince them, this could be a fun little activity to replace the traditional Easter egg hunt.
Hide Easter treats around the house and backyard
Easter tradition calls for Easter egg hunts. But right now, it may be hard enough as is to find eggs in the grocery store, since a lot of shelves are empty (and if you find some stock, it feels like winning the lottery). So instead of doing an Easter egg hunt, don't waste eggs and try hiding other treats around the house and your backyard (if you have one). Perhaps you can find some Easter candy, snacks, or toys at the store on your supply run (or you already stocked up) and just hide them around the house and yard, but don't make it too hard to find. After all, no one wants to attract ants with food items that are lost because they're too well-hidden.
Order Easter baskets from local bakeries
In these tough times, a lot of local small mom-n-pop businesses are struggling. But most of them are trying to make ends meet by doing delivery and take-out orders. For Easter, you should check with any local bakeries around you to see if they are doing Easter baskets full of cookies or pastries. Not only would you be getting some tasty holiday treats, but you'll be helping local businesses stay afloat.
Look for "Easter Eggs" with Alexa
If you have a device with Amazon Alexa, then you can go on a virtual Easter egg hunt with Alexa. In order to do this, you'll first have to set up the Alexa Skill. But once you do, just start saying "Alexa, give me an Easter egg" and see what happens. It could be some entertainment for you and the little ones.
See if your church is doing any livestreams
For those who are religious and attend church, then you may usually celebrate Easter with other churchgoers. But this year is different. Some churches could be organizing live streams of services, music, and other activities. Check with your church to see if they are doing any video streams this Easter.
Play some Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Bunny Day
Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out a few weeks ago, and it's been all the rage lately. It is the perfect quarantine activity, because it's so relaxing to play and it serves as a great escape from reality. If you're playing New Horizons, then you should be familiar with the Bunny Day event that started April 1, 2020 and lasts until April 12, 2020. That means the last day of the event officially falls on Easter, making the game a perfect thing to celebrate Easter with. It's the last day to get all of your eggs and craft those Bunny Day furniture items (as horrendous as most of them look) to get your reward from Zipper T. Bunny for all that hard work.
Have a great Easter
We're all living in some interesting times right now, but that doesn't mean that you still can't celebrate holidays like Easter. These are just a few tips that we came up with on how you can still have Easter festivities while staying at home. Do you have any suggestions you want to share? Leave them in the comments!
