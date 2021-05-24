What you need to know
- watchOS 7.5 is now available to the public.
- The update brings the Apple Watch's ECG feature to those in Peru and Malaysia.
Apple today released watchOS 7.5 to the public, bringing with it a big new feature for those who live in Peru and Malaysia. After installing the update on their Apple Watches, those users will be able to take advantage of the lifesaving ECG app for the first time.
The new watchOS 7.5 update brings with it support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the same countries, too.
An electrocardiogram (also called an ECG or EKG) is a test that records the timing and strength of the electrical signals that make the heart beat. By looking at an ECG, a doctor can gain insights about your heart rhythm and look for irregularities.
The full release notes read:
- Access to subscription content in the Podcasts app
- Apple Card allows members to track expenses, manage spending, and build credit together with a Family Sharing group
- Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru
- Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru
Today's release comes just two weeks before we expect Apple to take the wraps off watchOS 8 during its WWDC opening keynote.
The ECG functionality has proven capable of helping save lives the world over and it's great to see it coming to more and more countries. Those who haven't yet gotten their hands on a compatible device should check out our collection of the best Apple Watch deals available today.
