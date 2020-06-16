If you've been trying to put together a solid workout routine at home without the help of a trainer but find that it's too difficult, you should know that it's normal. Solely relying on whatever routine gurus on YouTube are convincing you to do won't help you reach your fitness goals. Your body is unique to you, so your workout should be customized to you as well.

Fit Relief is a pocket-sized smart device engineered to give you a full-body workout uniquely tailored to you and you alone. With the help of an accompanying app that controls the device, it can strengthen your muscles, alleviate pain, and even speed up muscle recovery. Whether you're trying to ramp up your exercise or want to treat aching muscles, all you have to do is go on the app and choose various custom modes like fitness or pain relief. Yup, with this tool, you get the best of both worlds.

Check it out:

You also have free rein to choose your desired intensity and provide your body with increased blood flow, or optimize recovery from injuries and strains. You can also keep tabs on your progress using the app and remember your favorite treatments and workout types. Everything can be done with just a push of a button.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on Fit Relief for only $74.99 — 62 percent off the usual cost of $199.

