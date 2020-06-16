If you've been trying to put together a solid workout routine at home without the help of a trainer but find that it's too difficult, you should know that it's normal. Solely relying on whatever routine gurus on YouTube are convincing you to do won't help you reach your fitness goals. Your body is unique to you, so your workout should be customized to you as well.
Fit Relief is a pocket-sized smart device engineered to give you a full-body workout uniquely tailored to you and you alone. With the help of an accompanying app that controls the device, it can strengthen your muscles, alleviate pain, and even speed up muscle recovery. Whether you're trying to ramp up your exercise or want to treat aching muscles, all you have to do is go on the app and choose various custom modes like fitness or pain relief. Yup, with this tool, you get the best of both worlds.
Check it out:
You also have free rein to choose your desired intensity and provide your body with increased blood flow, or optimize recovery from injuries and strains. You can also keep tabs on your progress using the app and remember your favorite treatments and workout types. Everything can be done with just a push of a button.
For a limited time, you can get your hands on Fit Relief for only $74.99 — 62 percent off the usual cost of $199.
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Apple rolls out Nearby feature to Apple Maps in India
Users in India can now use the 'Nearby' feature on Apple Maps.
Adobe unveils massive updates across Adobe Creative Cloud
New features and improvements are rolling out to the entire Adobe Creative Suite. The updates include collaboration tools, changes to streamline the editing process, and several UI improvements.
Apple announces its WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge winners
Apple today shared some of the 350 Swift Student Challenge winners ahead of the 2020 WWDC event that kicks off next Monday, June 22.
Feeling spooky? Try one of these great horror-themed board games.
If you're looking for a way to enjoy something spooky with your friends or family, nothing brings out that horror atmosphere better than a good board game. Modern board games are not only super fun and exciting but the push your imagination and creativity to the next level. Here are our favorite horror-themed board games!