Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here and with it, the revival of the Animal Crossing Pattern Tool. For those unfamiliar, this tool, created by Thulinma, DamSenViet, and Myumi, allows players to upload pretty much any image they want into their Animal Crossing game and use that image as a pattern for clothes, canvases, flags, and more. For some players, this has meant increasing the light-hearted fun of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with pictures of kittens and hearts across their lawn. However, some players have not used their new found power responsibly! While many of the additions are most definitely not safe for work, you will only see those if you end up on someone else's island and they've chosen to add in one. Here at iMore, we're going to focus on the fun and silly additions. The Tweet that started it all

While Twitter user trzef may not have created this tool or even this image, their screenshot and tweet did bring attention to the tool and its uses for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We... Are the Crystal Gems!

This creation from Twitter user betcrockerbook will help you get started in the Crystal Gem life with a portrait of Rose Quartz to hang up in your home! Miles "Tails" Prower!

Everyone loves Sonic's sidekick, Miles "Tails" Prower, especially Twitter user jackiplier5470! Even better Tails!

Although it could be argued that Twitter user MILESTPROWERuwu is the bigger fan! Even Pokémon like to take a break in Animal Crossing!

Twitter user kawawakim combined their love of Pokémon and Animal Crossing to create this Oshawott pattern. Kittens, Hearts, and Baby Yoda

Everyone could use a little more cheer and that's exactly what these patterns from Twitter user artsee_mel provide with a kitten, hearts, and Baby Yoda! Ruh roh!

Everyone's favorite mystery solving dog is here too with this Scooby Doo portrait by Twitter user Reverb178 Grab your torch and pitchforks!

While you might not have a swamp on your island, you can still bring an ogre along for the fun with Twitter user joshpointoh2's Shrek. That's one stressed doggo!