Tot text editor adds Shortcuts support on both iPhone and Mac

Tot, a popular text editor for Phone, iPad, and Mac, has added support for Shortcuts in its new version 1.3 update. The shortcuts will work across all three platforms, too.
Tot is "an elegant, simple way to collect & edit text across your Mac, iPhone, and iPad. It's your tiny text companion!" It's somewhere you can save little snippets of text or notes with each note represented by a colored dot. Pick a dot to see the note and begin typing — it's simple, and now you can manipulate those notes — called dots for obvious reasons — using a shortcut.
There are Shortcuts actions available to Tot users thanks to this update:
- Get the text from any one of the dots
- Set the text for any dot
- Add text to the beginning or end of a dot
- Query a dot for additional information, including line/word/character counts, a JSON representation, and more
- You can also switch which dot is showing in the UI
In a blog post announcing the new update and functionality, developer The Iconfactory noted that the update has helped make Tot a new scratchpad for automation, something that seems to describe it very well indeed.
Tot's actions let the app be a convenient place to put the output from one of your shortcuts (when creating a file is overkill). It's also a great way to collect and prepare text as input for a workflow. In short, Tot has become a scratchpad for automation. And because the actions are identical on macOS and iOS, your customizations work anywhere.
The latest release also includes performance improvements and interface refinements across the board and the update is now available for download on all platforms. Tot is a free download on the Mac and a paid download on iOS. $19.99 gets you both the iPhone and iPad versions of Tot.
If you're looking for somewhere to store text without all the fuss of some other text editors in the App Store, this is definitely one of the best iPhone, iPad, and Mac options out there.
