Totallee's wireless charger is thin and aesthetically appealing, much like Totallee's popular cases . With its tweed cover and tasteful lightning bolt symbol, it looks good with just about any decor. It's a Qi charger, so you can use it with any iPhone from the iPhone 8 up to the current models. You can also use it for AirPods if you have the wireless charging case and any other Qi-enabled smartphone.

Totallee's Wireless Charger is one of the thinner Qi chargers I've tried. It measures just 0.25 inches in thickness. A rubber circle on the bottom keeps it from moving around on your desk or nightstand. Dark gray, almost black tweed covers the top surface, giving it an aesthetic appeal and avoiding possible scratches on your iPhone. Rather than the Totallee name or logo, a tasteful lightning bolt in a circle is engraved into the tweed surface. The edges are a dark gray metal. A greenish-blue LED light shines when your iPhone is properly in place. The light is pretty bright, which is something to be aware of if you use it at night.

The Totallee Wireless Charger comes with a one-meter (three-foot) micro USB to USB Type-A charging cable. Unlike some wireless chargers, the charging cable is removable, not fixed. In order for fast charging to work with any wireless charger, you do need a QC 2.0/3.0 wall adapter. This is not included, so you'll need to buy one separately.

As an overnight charger sitting on my nightstand, it looks amazing and it does the job. Its slim good looks will go with just about any decor.

The square shape with the rounded edges makes it pretty easy to plop your phone down in the right spot. You can place it horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, it all works. I tried it out both with and without a case on my iPhone 11 Pro, with thicker and thinner cases, and had no problems. For safety, the charger has overheating protection as well as foreign object detection. If you have a ring or a metal plate on the back of your phone, wireless charging will not work. So, be sure to remove those items before wireless charging. The Totallee Wireless Charger has a two-year warranty.

The Totallee Wireless Charger is billed as a fast charger, with charging speeds up to 10 watts for a Samsung phone or 7.5 watts for an iPhone. However, my informal testing did not show this charger to be particularly fast. I tried it with a 2.0/3.0 fast charging wall adapter and it was still much slower than plugging the iPhone in with a charging cable.

Aesthetic appeal

Totallee Wireless Charger: What I like

I love the way this charger looks. It's so thin and sharp-looking. Charging wirelessly is just such a convenience. At night when I'm putting my phone on the charger right before bed, it's so nice not to have to fuss with a plug. I just plop it down and go to sleep. In the morning I just pick up my fully charged phone and go.