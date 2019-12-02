What you need to know
- BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker told a live TV audience of snow in Minneapolis, MN.
- But Siri piped up and disagreed.
- That Apple Watch is probably in pieces by now.
Having Siri on your wrist can be really useful. But it can also be really irritating as BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker found out on live TV. After telling TV viewers about the snow in Minneapolis, MN, Schafernaker found that Siri disagreed that there was any snow at all. And it was all rather awkward.
While we don't quite know why Siri piped up at what must have been the most inopportune of moments, it's likely the case that Schafernaker had "raise to speak" enabled. That feature ensures Siri listens for input whenever an Apple Watch is raised, allowing for hands-free interactions. That's usually great, until it isn't.
When you're a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast....😆— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 28, 2019
🔊Sound on👇 pic.twitter.com/YXojblKcIQ
The whole thing wasn't really helped by the interjection of a co-presenter who seemed to want nothing more than to draw attention to the unfortunate situation. Check the video in the embedded tweet and join me in being extremely glad we don't do anything on live TV.
You know what they tell TV presenters, right? Don't work with kids or animals. We can probably add Siri to that list, too.
