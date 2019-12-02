Having Siri on your wrist can be really useful. But it can also be really irritating as BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker found out on live TV. After telling TV viewers about the snow in Minneapolis, MN, Schafernaker found that Siri disagreed that there was any snow at all. And it was all rather awkward.

While we don't quite know why Siri piped up at what must have been the most inopportune of moments, it's likely the case that Schafernaker had "raise to speak" enabled. That feature ensures Siri listens for input whenever an Apple Watch is raised, allowing for hands-free interactions. That's usually great, until it isn't.